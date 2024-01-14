CAN 2023: “We have the means to beat them”, Equatorial Guinea warns Nigeria

Nigeria’s opponent in Group A at CAN 2023, Nzalang Nacional does not fear the Super Eagles which it assures will beat, while Equatorial Guinea faces Victor Osimhen’s gang this Sunday

It was a very confident Juan Micha Obiang who presented himself to the press this Saturday. Facing journalists for the traditional press conference before the clash against Nigeria, Sunday, counting for the first day of group A of CAN 2023, the coach of Equatorial Guinea assured that his team will put in the necessary means to snatch victory against the Super Eagles.

“For each tournament, there is a new reality. We will put more effort into beating Nigeria. They are a tough opponent but we have the means to beat them” said Micha Obiang. Felipe Ovono, goalkeeper of Equatorial Guinea, also showed his optimism before this unbalanced meeting, at least on paper.

“I think like the coach said, there is a difference between CAN 2021 and this one. We came here to show that we have the ability. We beat Algeria in 2021, we prepared well to beat our opponents in this competition”he said.

Felipe Ovono warns Victor Osimhen

The Equatoguinean goalkeeper also wanted to send a strong message to opposing attackers, ensuring that he intends to keep his clean sheets. “Football in Africa is different. “It’s based on physicality, it’s rough, there’s no pressure that I feel, I’m going to enjoy my game. I’m going to give the best of myself to stop the Nigerian attackers.”he concluded.

Not spared from injuries, like most of the selections in this competition, Nigeria will be without attackers Victor Boniface and Umar Sadiq. Major absentees certainly, but the Super Eagles still have heavyweights in attack including Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze and even Terem Moffi and Paul Onuachu. As a reminder, the Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea match is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at the Alassane Ouattara stadium in Ebimpé, from 3 p.m. (GMT+1).

