Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau: an Egyptian whistle in charge

Egyptian referee Amin Mohamed Omar will officiate the match between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau this Saturday evening at the opening of CAN 2023, CAF announced.

We now know the identity of the referee for the first match of CAN 2023. It is the Egyptian whistler Amin Mohamed Omar. The 39-year-old will in fact officiate the match between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau, counting for the first day of group A.

The Egyptian will be supported by his compatriots Mahmoud Ahmed Kamel and Ahmed Hossam Taha. The VAR referee for the match is also Egyptian and his name is Mahmoud Elbana. International FIFA referee, Amin Mohamed Omar is one of the most experienced on the continent in this profession. He officiated at the U17 World Cup in Brazil in 2019.

As a reminder, the match between Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. GMT at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpé.