CAN 2023, injury to Vincent Aboubakar: FECAFOOT reacts

Despite the incident that occurred during the training of the Indomitable Lions on January 12, 2024 in Yamoussoukro, Cameroon maintains a certain optimism regarding the participation of Vincent Aboubakar in CAN 2023.

The player is being closely monitored by the selection doctors and his presence in future matches remains under consideration. During said training session, the captain of the national team unfortunately had to interrupt the session due to pain felt in his left thigh, requiring immediate intervention from the team’s medical staff.

On January 13, 2024, a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) performed at the St-Joseph Moscati Catholic Hospital in Yamoussoukro revealed a grade 1 musculo-aponeurotic detachment in Vincent Aboubakar. Despite the lightness of the injury, considered not serious, he should participate in the competition with the Cameroonian team. Indeed, the injury should not make him unavailable long enough to prevent him from playing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in 2023.

Currently, Vincent Aboubakar is preparing under the careful supervision of the medical team, suggesting an imminent return to the group. Despite this annoyance, the captain of the Indomitable Lions, recognized for his experience, displays a combative attitude and high morale.

Scrupulously, he is determined to follow the treatment protocols recommended by Dr Fotso Gwabap Patrick, doctor of the national team. In addition, Dr. Patrick assured that all necessary measures were taken to guarantee the optimal recovery of Vincent Aboubakar.

The iconic player, renowned for his fighting spirit, is ready to do whatever is necessary to quickly return to the field alongside his teammates. Furthermore, the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) and supporters of the Indomitable Lions remain confident about Vincent Aboubakar’s participation in the major competition, emphasizing the importance of his leadership and experience within the team.

An entire nation wishes a speedy recovery to its captain, who is impatiently awaited on the African football scene.