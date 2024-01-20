CAN 2023: two Malian players suffering from malaria

Defeated South Africa (2-0) Tuesday evening at CAN 2023, Mali played with a physically reduced squad, while two Eagles players had contracted malaria.

Like Senegal or Ivory Coast, Mali has ideally started CAN 2023 which is taking place on Ivorian soil. The Eagles snatched their first three points in the competition after their deserved victory against South Africa on Tuesday evening.

Against the disappointing Bafana Bafana in the second half, coach Eric Chelle’s men won with a score of 2-0. A precious success for Lassine Sinayoko, who takes the lead in Pool E, tied on points with Namibia, victorious over Tunisia (1-0).

And yet, Mali played with a physically diminished squad. Two Eagles players were not in their best form during this shock duel. This is what the national coach revealed in a post-match press conference. Replaced in the 58th minute by Lassana Coulibaly, Yves Bissouma suffered from malaria. Moussa Diarra contracted the same disease. “Yves Bissouma and left-back Moussa Diarra suffer from malaria…”, said Éric Sékou Chelle.

The two players are already being treated by the Malian team’s doctors and should be back for the Eagles’ second outing, against Tunisia, next Saturday, on the second day of this Group E.