CAN 2023: the Algeria list with Mahrez and several returnees

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) unveiled on Friday evening the list of 26 Fennecs selected by Djamel Belmadi for CAN 2023 in Ivory Coast.

Big favorite for the supreme coronation, Algeria published Friday evening its list of players selected for the final phase of CAN 2023. Exited prematurely during the previous edition, eliminated in the group stages, the Fennecs want this time go back up to the African roof. And for this expedition to Ivory Coast, coach Djamel Belmadi called on 26 players.

No longer summoned since November 2022, Rais M’Bolhi is making his comeback to the group. Despite a mixed start with CR Bélouizdad this season, the emblematic goalkeeper of the Algerian selection is recalled by Djamel Belmadi, who also calls on Youcef Belaïli, absent since March. Other returnees, captain Ismaël Bennacer, absent from previous gatherings, and Houssem Aouar, injured for weeks.

The eternal regulars including Mahrez, Slimani, Feghouli and Mandi are obviously summoned as well as the young Chaïbi, Amoura Aït-Nouri, in search of their first cap in the selection. As a reminder, Algeria is in Pool D, with Angola, Burkina Faso and Mauritania. The 2019 African champions will prepare in Togo.

Belmadi’s 26 for CAN 2023: