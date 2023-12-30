CAN 2023: “There is not a team that can scare us”, coach of Morocco

Morocco’s national coach, Walid Regragui, spoke about the chances of the Atlas Lions for CAN 2023. And the Cherifian coach believes that his team has everything to win the continental coronation.

With its status as quarter-finalist of the 2022 World Cup, Morocco is undoubtedly one of the favorites for CAN 2023. And despite a squad remodeled for this Cup with Africa, with 11 of the 23 World Cup players excluded, the Lions of the ‘Atlas will be eagerly awaited for this African competition. Something that coach Walid Regragui is well aware of during his press conference to unveil his list of players selected.

Faced with journalists, the Moroccan technician thinks that his colts have the weapons to lift their second African crown after 1976. “If we play at our best, there is not a team that can scare us, but we must approach this competition with humilityhe said in comments reported by Afrik Foot

Before expanding: “ We are a good team and we must work with a group spirit, as was the case in Qatar (…) So excess confidence is what we may lack (…) Afterwards of course, it there is the climate and adaptation, but that will not be an excuse. » Morocco shares Group F, with Tanzania, Zambia and the DRC.