CAN 2023: Egypt’s list with Mohamed Salah

27 players were called up by Egypt coach Rui Vitoria for the final phase of CAN 2023 (January 13-February 11, 2024) in Ivory Coast.

After Senegal, Algeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Morocco and Nigeria, it is Egypt’s turn to publish its final list for the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations . A tournament which will take place in Ivory Coast, from January 13 to February 11, 2024. And the national coach, Rui Vitoria, called on 27 Pharaohs.

In this group, we find the star and captain of the team, Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool striker will try to win his first CAN of his career. A trophy which had slipped through his fingers during the last edition in Cameroon, finally won by Sadio Mané and the Lions of Téranga.

Other executives, such as Mohamed Elneny and Trezeguet, will also be traveling to Ivory Coast, as will Mostafa Mohamed from Nantes. As a reminder, Egypt inherited group B, with Cape Verde, Ghana and Mozambique.

The official list of Egypt:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mohamed Sobhi, Gabaski, Ahmed El-Shenawy

Defenders: Mohamed Hany, Ahmed Hegazy, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Fotouh, Osama Galal, Mohamed Hamdy, Omar Kamal, Ahmed Samy

Midfielders: Marwan Attia, Emam Ashour, Mahmoud Hamada, Zizo, Mohamed Elneny, Ahmed Koka

Forwards: Mostafa Mohamed, Ahmed Hassan, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Omar Marmoush, Mahmoud Kahraba, Mostafa Fathi, Mohamed Salah