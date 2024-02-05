CAN 2023: South Africa, last qualified for the semi-finals

South Africa secured the last qualifying ticket for the CAN 2023 semi-finals after its victory against Cape Verde on penalties (2-1) on Saturday evening.

South Africa will also play in the semi-finals of CAN 2023. Bafana Bafana validated their ticket for the last four after their victory against Cape Verde on Saturday evening. Against the Blue Sharks, the men of coach Hugo Broos won on penalties.

Separated with a score of 0-0 at the end of regulation time and twice 30 minutes of overtime, the two teams were decided during the fateful test of nerves. A successful session by the South Africans who scored 2 shots against 1 for Cape Verde.

South Africa therefore qualifies for the semi-finals and will face Nigeria, winner of Angola (1-0), the day before. Note that the match is scheduled for next Wednesday at the Bouaké stadium, from 6 p.m. (GMT+1).