Morocco: dismantling of a terrorist network

Morocco announces having carried out new successful operations against a terrorist network. According to a press release from the Central Judicial Research Office, the dismantling operations took place on January 29 and 30 in the cities of Tangier, Casablanca, Beni Mellal and Inezgane. The suspects were actively involved in recruiting and sending fighters to the Daesh branch operating in the Sahelo-Saharan region.

Investigations revealed that this network maintained close links with Daesh leaders in the Sahel, south of the Sahara, with the aim of facilitating the transfer of extremists to this region. Searches carried out at the suspects’ homes led to the seizure of several compromising items, including electronic devices, sums of money, bladed weapons such as large sabers, balaclavas, gloves, and even a rifle.

Moroccan authorities have highlighted the effectiveness of their counter-terrorism strategy, claiming to have dismantled 200 cells between 2003 and 2023. The suspects have been taken into police custody and will be brought to justice.