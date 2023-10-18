CAN 2023 qualifiers: Morocco crushes Liberia and finishes first

Morocco faced Liberia on Tuesday evening, in a late match on the 6th day of the CAN 2023 qualifiers. And the Atlas Lions won with a score of 3-0.

After three not very convincing matches ending in two draws and a defeat, Morocco returned to victory. The Atlas Lions easily disposed of Liberia on Tuesday in a late match of the 6th and final day of the CAN 2023 qualifiers. The North African team won with a score of 3-0, thus finishing first in his pool.

Amine Harit first opened the scoring for Morocco at the end of the first period (45+2), allowing his country to lead 1-0 at the break. This goal was a real relief for Moroccan fans who feared that their team would not be able to capitalize on the numerous chances they had created.

Returning from the locker room, Ayoub El Kaabi doubled the lead for the Lions in the 59th minute from the penalty spot. This goal gave new momentum to the Moroccan team who continued to dominate the match and create numerous chances. The Liberian players struggled to contain the repeated attacks of the Atlas Lions.

At the very end of the match, it was Amine Adli who scored the third goal for Morocco in the 89th minute. This 3-0 final victory gives real legitimacy to the Moroccan team which was criticized for its mixed performances in previous matches.

Morocco is therefore regaining confidence before the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, scheduled for November. The fans are now full of hope and hope that this victory will be the start of a series of good results for their team. The Atlas Lions are determined to do honor to their country and to represent Moroccan football with dignity on the world stage.

This victory is also a source of pride for the Moroccan coach, who knew how to motivate and prepare his players despite the difficulties encountered. He will be able to approach the next matches with more serenity and continue to build a solid and competitive team.