Israel-Hamas war: Algeria suspends its championship, in support of Palestine

Algeria displays reinforced solidarity with Palestine, which has been facing an Israeli counter-offensive since October 7 in response to the Hamas attack.

This Wednesday, the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) took an unprecedented step by announcing the suspension of all football-related activities until further notice, as a sign of support for the Palestinian people.

“Expressing its solidarity with the resistant brotherly Palestinian people and out of respect for the memories of the venerable and glorious martyrs victims of the savage Zionist attacks committed in the Gaza sector against the populations in occupied Palestine, the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has decided to suspend all football competitions and matches until further notice“, announced the FAF in a press release.

This decision reflects Algeria’s commitment to Palestine and its opposition to recent Israeli actions in the region. On Tuesday, an Israeli strike on the Ahli Arab (Baptist) hospital in Gaza City left around 500 people dead.