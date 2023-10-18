FIFA Day: Tunisia loses to Japan

Tunisia’s October international break is undoubtedly a fiasco, with a new defeat against Japan (0-2) this Tuesday, four days after its rout in South Korea (4-0).

Tunisia cannot do it, a few weeks before the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone. Crushed last Friday by South Korea (0-4) in Seoul, the Carthage Eagles suffered a new humiliation this Tuesday in their Asian tour, as part of the October international break.

Against Japan, in a match played in Kobe, Jalel Kadri’s men lost with a score of 2-0. Dominated by a realistic and very committed Japanese team, the Magrébins sank on achievements from Kyogo Furuhashi and Junya Ito.

The first opened the scoring just before the break, following a collective action led by the very lively Take Kubo (1-0, 43rd). The break goal came after the hour mark, at the conclusion of enormous work from Kubo, again (2-0, 73rd). The bill could have been higher but Minamino missed the opportunity to score his goal (90th).

With this new setback, Tunisia is not preparing in the best way for CAN 2023 in Ivory Coast (January 13-February 11, 2024), while the Carthaginian Eagles are housed in group E, alongside Mali, of Namibia and South Africa.