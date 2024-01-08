CAN 2023 preparation: Egypt takes on Tanzania

With goals from Trezeguet and Aishi Manula against his camp, Egypt beat Tanzania (2-0) in a friendly this weekend, as part of preparations for CAN 2023.

Preparations for CAN 2023 are well underway on the continent. On Sunday, Egypt faced Tanzania at the Cairo International Stadium. A meeting won by the Pharaohs who won with a score of 2-0.

Too strong for the Taifa Stars, the squad led by Mohamed Salah, holder for the occasion, boasted achievements from Trezeguet and Aishi Manula against his camp.

The first opened the scoring after half an hour of play (1-0, 32nd, and the second sealed the victory for the Egyptians a little before the last quarter of an hour (2-0, 73rd).

A quiet victory for the team of coach Rui Vitoria who will undoubtedly start this continental tournament calmly. As a reminder, CAN 2023 will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Ivory Coast. Egypt is housed in group B along with Cape Verde, Ghana and Mozambique.