CAN 2023: Hugo Broos wants to win the trophy with South Africa

Winner of CAN 2017 with Cameroon, Hugo Broos wants to repeat the feat in Ivory Coast while the coach of South Africa and Bafana Bafana start their campaign against Mali on January 16.

In search of its second coronation at the African Cup of Nations, South Africa will have to bring out the heavy artillery while this 34th edition is considered the toughest, with major contenders like Senegal, defending champion , Algeria, Morocco or even Cameroon and Nigeria. But first, Bafana Bafana must first get out of the group stages, they who are housed in the difficult group E with Mali, Tunisia and Namibia.

A challenge which, however, does not frighten coach Hugo Broos, winner of the tournament with Cameroon in 2017. The Belgian technician even ensures that he repeats the feat in Ivory Coast, host of this African competition.

“It was definitely a special experience to win a big tournament, but winning it in Africa is a totally different mentality and one I had to learn and know. And for me it was a fantastic experience to win five or six years ago. And if you ask me if I want to do it again, of course I want to do it again.”revealed the Belgian coach.

CAN 2023 will be held in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024. “It may be too early, but I have the feeling that the players want to start training and preparing for the AFCON. I have a good feeling about this. I think the players’ four days of rest were very good. Many players were exhausted after the last match (of the South African championship) and they needed some free time with family, without thinking about football.Broos said.