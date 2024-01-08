CAN 2023: Morocco arrives in Ivory Coast

Morocco became the first team, outside the host country, to arrive in Ivory Coast for the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations, as the Atlas Lions landed in Abidjan on Sunday.

The FIFA World Cup semi-finalists landed at Félix Houphouet Boigny airport on the afternoon of Sunday January 7, 2024 amid drums and traditional local dances, according to information from CAFonline.

The plane carrying the group of coach Walid Regragui landed in Abidjan at 2:00 p.m. local time before being received at Terminal 2 with an impressive cultural ceremony organized by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the CAN in a framework secure.

Atlas Lions striker Youssef En-Nesyri was the first to emerge from the plane, followed by PSG star Achraf Hakimi as the delegation was greeted on arrival by Ivorian Transport Minister Amadou Koné. The Atlas Lions, who looked focused, headed straight to the town of San Pedro where they will be based for their Group F matches against DR Congo, Tanzania and Zambia.

They will benefit from ten days of acclimatization in the coastal town of San Pedro before their first match, on January 17, 2024, against Tanzania at the Laurent Pokou stadium. Their second outing is scheduled against DR Congo on January 21, followed by their final group match against Zambia on January 24.

As semi-finalists of the last edition of the World Cup in Qatar, Morocco appears as one of the favorites for the African Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast 2023. Their only title in the competition dates back to 1976. 48 years later, the Atlas Lions dream of winning the trophy.