CAN 2023: Nigeria takes on South Africa and reaches the final

Nigeria won its ticket to the CAN 2023 final after its victory this Wednesday evening against South Africa (1-1, 4-2 tab). The Super Eagles will face the winner of the other semi-final between Ivory Coast and the DRC in the next round.

William Troost-Ekong opened the scoring for the Nigerians, on a penalty obtained by Victor Osimhen. But at the end of the match, a goal from Teboho Mokoena allowed South Africa to snatch extra time. Finally, it was during the penalty shootout that the two teams managed to decide between themselves. The Super Eagles scored 4 shots to two for the rainbow nation. Nigeria is therefore in the final and will face the winner of the other semi-final between Ivory Coast and the DRC.