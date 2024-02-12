Kenya: death of Kelvin Kiptum, marathon world record holder

This Monday, February 12, 2024, tributes are pouring in following the tragic death of Kenyan marathon runner Kelvin Kiptum, world record holder, in a road accident.

Kelvin Kiptum, 24, was considered a favorite for the gold medal at the Paris Games this summer. The tragedy occurred on Sunday evening around 8:00 p.m. GMT in the Rift Valley region, where the athlete was training. His coach, Gervais Hakizimana, also lost his life in the accident, while a woman was taken to hospital.

According to local authorities, Kelvin Kiptum was driving the vehicle towards Eldoret when he lost control, causing it to swerve fatally. His meteoric rise in the marathon world was marked by breaking the world record in Chicago last October, setting a time of 2 hours, 35 minutes and 34 seconds, beating his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge.

After the sad news, Kenyan President William Ruto paid tribute to the memory of this “extraordinary sportsman” praising his mental strength and discipline. The news of his death has deeply shaken the sporting community, with tributes coming from various personalities and organizations, including the International Athletics Federation and the president of the Kenya National Olympic Committee, Paul Tergat.