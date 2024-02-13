CAN 2023: very bad news for Ivory Coast before the semi-finals against the DRC

Ivory Coast will be deprived of several of its executives and not the least for the semi-finals of CAN 2023, while the Elephants face the Leopards of the DRC next Wednesday at the Alassane Ouattara stadium.

Metamorphosed after its miraculous qualification for the second round of CAN 2023, Ivory Coast signed its second consecutive victory in the knockout phase on Saturday.

After the feat against Senegal, defending champion, in the round of 16, the Elephants overthrew Mali on Saturday evening, at the end of a hard-fought match. And next Wednesday, the Ivorians will cross swords with the DRC in the semi-final, with the aim of qualifying for the final.

A new challenge for coach Emerse Fae who will this time deal with a reduced squad. The Ivorian technician will in fact be deprived of four of his executives for this battle against the Leopards.

Sent off during the victory against the Malian Eagles, Simon Adingra will miss the match. His teammate Odilon Kossounou, who also received a red card during the quarter-finals, will also be absent.

Captain Serge Aurier and striker Christian Kouamé will also miss the duel for accumulation of yellow cards (one in the 8th and one in the quarter each). A big blow for Séléfanto, which is aiming for its third continental title.