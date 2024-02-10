Cameroon: Bako Harouna appointed CEO of SONARA

At the end of an extraordinary meeting of the board of directors of the Cameroon Petroleum and Refinery Company held this Friday in Limbe, chaired by Minister Gaston Eloundou, Bako Harouna was appointed to succeed Claude Simo Njonou at the head of the society.

The latter was fired after five years in this position. Bako Harouna, an experienced magistrate, takes the reins after having held various positions of responsibility, including that of deputy general director of the Autonomous Port of Kribi and general director of COTCO before his appointment as DG of Sonara.

In the past, he also held the prestigious position of Attorney General at the Western Court of Appeal, demonstrating his integrity, skills and rigor throughout his career. His professionalism has been unanimously praised by his peers, giving him an enviable reputation within the legal community.