CAN 2024: Senegal, Cameroon, Algeria… the program for this Monday

The first group day of CAN 2024, which takes place in Ivory Coast, continues this Monday with the entry into the running of Senegal, reigning champion.

As announced, this 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations is already full of surprises. After Ivory Coast’s controlled victory against Guinea-Bissau (2-0), in the opening match, several African big names missed their debut this Sunday. This is the case of Nigeria and Egypt, which were respectively held to failure by Equatorial Guinea (1-1) and Mozambique (2-2). For its part, Ghana was roundly beaten by Cape Verde (1-2) which took an option for qualification.

This Monday, this first day continues, with, we hope, as much spectacle and goals as during the first matches. The first meeting of the day will see the entry into contention of Senegal, reigning African champion, who will face Gambia (3 p.m., GMT+1) in group C. Sadio Mané’s gang will have to be very serious to avoid unpleasant surprises. Later in the day (6 p.m., GMT+1), Cameroon and Guinea will face each other in the second meeting of the same group. Third during the last edition of the CAN that they organized, the Indomitable Lions are expected.

Today’s matches will end with Algeria’s debut. The Fennecs have everything to prove, after their last CAN, to say the least, failed. The teammates of Ryad Mahrez, title holder at the time, were eliminated during the group stages, even finishing in last place. Djamel Belmadi’s men will therefore have to deliver their best performance against Angola in Group D (9 p.m., GMT+1).

