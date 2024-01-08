The Central African Republic distances itself from Wagner in favor of the American Bancroft

The American private military company Bancroft Global Development is announced in Bangui for possible future activities with the government of the Central African Republic, where Wagner’s mercenaries are based.

Has President Faustin-Archange Touadera decided to turn his back on the Russian Wagner, established in the country since 2018? According to the spokesperson for the Central African presidency, Albert Yaloke Mokpeme, the Americans from Bancroft Global Development, a paramilitary company, are already present in Bangui.

“ The Central African Republic is in the process of diversifying its relations. »declared the spokesperson for the Central African presidency, Albert Yaloke Mokpeme, who confirmed that the United States of America also offers the Central African Republic to train its soldiers, both on Central African soil and on American soil. .

“The American paramilitaries are already there”

A member of the government who spoke to Deutsche Welle, on condition of anonymity, does not hide his concern. “Yes, the American paramilitaries are already there, he says. And that’s a real cause for concern. I have not yet discussed this with my colleague from Foreign Affairs. But what reassures me a little is the fact that the Russians participate in the National Security Council and the Americans cannot be there without their knowledge, even less without their agreement. »

Thus, in the Central African capital, many fear a future clash between rival Russian and American forces, particularly for control of mineral resources and for reasons of strategic positioning. Within civil society, fear is there, and many believe that cohabitation between Russian and American paramilitaries will not be possible.