Algeria: death of 3 soldiers in a helicopter crash

An Algerian Air Force MI-171 military helicopter crashed near El-Menia airport, in the south of the country, on Wednesday night. Three crew members were killed in this accident.

According to an official statement from the Algerian Ministry of Defense made public this Thursday, the victims of this tragic accident are Colonel Amara Réda, Lieutenant-Colonel Djalal Yacine and contract sergeant Belgharbi Mohamed. The helicopter was on a planned nighttime training flight when it crashed around 9 p.m.

This loss of life was deeply regretted by the Chief of Staff of the Algerian army, Army General Saïd Chanegriha, who expressed his most sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as his deep compassion. An investigation was ordered to determine the exact causes of the accident and the circumstances that led to it.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that such an incident has occurred in Algeria. Indeed, in January 2023, another helicopter of the same type crashed near the town of El Attaf, in the wilaya of Aïn Defla, causing the death of three members of the crew.

The MI-171, a Soviet and later Russian-made multirole medium helicopter, is widely used by various armed forces around the world.