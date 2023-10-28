Cameroon: the boss of 1XBET summoned to the Court of First Instance of Yaoundé

The boss of 1XBET Cameroon is expected at the Yaoundé Court of First Instance on October 31, 2023. The hearing will mark a crucial step in the case between the boss of 1XBET Cameroon, Steven Nbienou, and his ex-collaborator Kouassi Phénol.

This case has generated great interest and considerable media attention. Steven Nbienou will therefore be interviewed in order to clarify the circumstances surrounding this incident. The Court of First Instance of Yaoundé, administrative center, will be the scene of this important judicial event.

Steven Nbienou, as boss of 1XBET Cameroon, is a well-known personality in the Cameroonian business world. His involvement in this affair raised questions about his role and responsibility. It is important to note that the full details of this case will be revealed during the hearing at the Yaoundé Court of First Instance.