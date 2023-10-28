African Super League: semi-final posters

With Wydad Casablanca’s card against Enyimba (3-0) on Thursday evening, we know all the teams qualified for the semi-finals of the African Super League. And with it, the posters for the final square.

The first edition of the African Super League continues across the continent. After the quarter-finals, it’s time for the semi-finals of the tournament. A final square which holds some great duels in perspective. The first round opposes Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly. The match is scheduled for Sunday October 29 at 1 p.m. GMT, at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The South Africans won their ticket to this stadium after their victory against Petro Luanda (0-2, 0-0). The Egyptians, for their part, disposed of the Tanzanians of Simba Sports at the end of a highly contested double confrontation (2-2, 1-1).

The second poster of these semi-finals is also a classic, with Wydad Casablanca who will face Espérance de Tunis, on Sunday October 29 at 6 p.m., at the Mohamed V Stadium. The Moroccans are coming off a crushing victory against the Nigerians of Enyimba in the previous round (0-1, 3-0). EST, for its part, overthrew TP Mazembe at home (3-0), after its 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Kinshasa.

Return matches on November 1st!

The return matches of this first edition of the African Super League will take place on Wednesday, November 1. Esperance will host Wydad at 3 p.m. at the Radès Olympic Stadium, while Al Ahly will host Mamelodi Sundowns at 6 p.m. at the Cairo International Stadium.