Pastor Marcelo Tunasi remarried a year after the death of his white wife

The Congolese pastor Marcello Jérémie Tunasi remarried this Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Brussels with Esther Aïcha, faithful of his church “compassion”. This choice, which occurred a year after the death of his wife Blanche Tunasi, arouses both congratulations and strong criticism in the French -speaking Christian sphere.

The founder of the church “Compassion”, Marcello Jérémie Tunasi, an emblematic figure of the evangelical movement in French -speaking Africa will remarry less than a year after losing his white wife Odia Kandolo Tunasi.

The man of God will again say “yes” this July 23, 2025 in Brussels, before God and men. The happy elected official, Maman Esther Aïcha, is an active and respected faithful of her ministry, committed in particular in the social actions of the Church. This union has been confirmed by his relatives and relayed by several Christian platforms since Sunday.

Blanche Tunasi died on June 12, 2024 during a trip to Türkiye. The couple, very influential and admired, embodied a model of conjugal ministry in the service of faith. Together, they raised four children and co-directed several evangelization initiatives.

In the months having followed this loss, the pastor expressed his inability to remain single. “I don’t have an anointing of celibacy”he had announced.

Esther Aïcha, the new wife

Discreet but estimated in circles close to the church, Maman Esther Aïcha distinguished herself by her devotion, her commitment to women and her spiritual rigor. Little present on social networks, it has nevertheless imposed itself as a benevolent and constant presence within the community.

According to information, the engagement took place in the strictest intimacy, before being officially announced during the Sunday worship of July 20, 2025. The official marriage will be held on Wednesday July 23, 2025.

Some evangelical leaders have greeted his remarriage, but other voices are raised against what they consider to be a precipitation. Ivorian pastor Camille Makosso, known for his trenched positions, expressed his disagreement in a viral video. “It is not because we do not have the anointing of celibacy that we remarry in the precipitation. »»reacted the Reverend Pasteur Camille Makosso.