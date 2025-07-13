Cameroon: At 92, Paul Biya announces his candidacy for the presidential election of 2025

In Cameroon, President Paul Biya officially announced this Sunday, July 13, his candidacy for the presidential election scheduled for October 12, 2025 on Sunday, July 13.

The 92 -year -old, the head of state, in power since 1982, made this statement via a message published on his official Facebook page. “I am a candidate for the presidential election of October 12, 2025”he said, ensuring that his desire to serve the country remains intact in the face of current challenges. “Rest assured that my determination to serve you is commensurate with the acuity of the challenges we face”he said.

In a context marked by major economic, security and social issues, Paul Biya launched an appeal to national unity. He urged Cameroonians to come together to collectively face the difficulties: “Together, there are no challenges that we cannot overcome. »»

This announcement opens the way to a new electoral campaign, while the outgoing president begins his 43rd year in power.