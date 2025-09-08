CDM 2026 (Q): Guinea - Algeria, Ghana - Mali, this Monday program

ByThe Mwebantu Team
Discover meetings on the program this Monday across Africa, counting for the eighth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers are continuing this Monday with the eighth day meetings. No less than ten games are on the program through African lawns.

Among the posters of the day, we will notably follow the shock between Guinea and Algeria. In difficulty in group G, the national Syli must take the three points of victory against the Fennec to maintain its chances of qualification for the final phase.

Monday, Monday, September 8 game program (GMT time+1):

1:00 p.m.: Equatorial Guinea – Tunisia
1:00 p.m.: Mozambique – Botswana
1:00 p.m.: Zambia – Morocco

4:00 p.m.: Guinea – Algeria
4:00 p.m.: Guinea-Bissau-Djibouti
4:00 p.m.: Madagascar – Chad
4:00 p.m.: Malawi – Liberia
4:00 p.m.: Uganda – Somalia

7:00 p.m.: Ghana – Mali
7:00 p.m.: Libya – Eswatini

