Senegal: the first public call for savings 2026 mobilizes 304.15 billion FCFA

The Ministry of Finance and Budget announces the successful closing of the first Public Appeal for Savings (APE) of the year 2026. Launched on February 26, the operation ended on March 26, with a total amount mobilized of 304.15 billion FCFA, well exceeding the initial objective of 200 billion, i.e. a coverage rate of 152%.

This success reflects the confidence of institutional and private investors in the signature of the State of Senegal. The funds collected will be used to cover budgetary expenditure and ensure active debt management, in accordance with the 2026 finance law.

The operation is part of a strategy to mobilize domestic resources and develop the sub-regional financial market, while optimizing the debt profile with long maturities of up to 10 years and controlled financing conditions:

3 years: 6.40%

5 years: 6.60%

7 years: 6.75%

10 years: 6.95%

The government reaffirms its commitment to continuing this dynamic within the framework of its Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy (SDMT). The Ministry of Finance and Budget would like to thank all subscribers, whether citizens, the diaspora, businesses, financial institutions or partners.

SG