Saly Sarr celebrated at the height of her historic performance April 22, 2026

Recently bronze medalist at the World Indoor Championships in Poland, Saly Sarr was celebrated this Tuesday April 21, 2026 at the Léopold Sédar Senghor stadium, during a ceremony chaired by Khady Diène Gaye, Minister of Sports and Youth. Through this tribute, an entire discipline is celebrated.

The Léopold Sédar Senghor stadium was, yesterday and Tuesday, the convergence point for athletics fans, especially those who wanted to see Saly Sarr up close who was the author of a performance that was both exceptional and historic. Indeed, the young athlete achieved a jump of 14.70 meters at the Worlds (personal best set on the day of the final) indoors in Poland, placing her on the third step of the podium. She achieved her best performance in such a demanding context and revealed her mental and technical mastery as well as a large margin for improvement.

This bronze medal is historic. In addition to being her first indoor, Saly Sarr became the first African medalist in this indoor discipline for 20 years. She is also the second Senegalese in history to reach the world indoor podium since the late Kène Ndoye. This performance is part of a rapid progression since her relatively recent debut, Saly Sarr has managed to win the title of African champion, gold medalist at the African Games, outdoor world finalist and finally, this bronze medal obtained at only 23 years old.

Currently, she is number 1 in Africa and 3rd in the world rankings. Just that. So obviously the emotion was there when celebrating it. “It is with great emotion that I come to share my journey with you. This medal, won during the World Indoor Championships in Poland, represents the fruit of my work, my sacrifices and my perseverance. This medal is yours and I can assure you that I will continue to progress because I am motivated. I will continue to wear the colors of Senegal loud and clear,” she promised.

Saly Sarr has set short and medium term objectives with the African Championships where she must defend her continental triple jump title, the World Championships in China in 2027 and then the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028 where she hopes to win an Olympic medal.

Coming to chair the ceremony, the Minister of Sports and Youth, Khady Diène Gaye, recalled that this ceremony celebrates excellence, an exceptional performance and an exploit which commands admiration and carries high the colors of Senegal. “Despite her young age, she demonstrated early maturity, determination and remarkable talent to establish herself on the international scene. I am convinced that this world medal is only a step. We know that you still have great pages to write for sport,” she insisted. Khady Diène Gaye believes that this medal can be a way to stimulate youth and a good way forward for the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles. “You are much more than a medalist; you are now a symbol of courage for all the young girls in our regions and our training centers. You are not only the future of athletics, you are the spark that will spark new vocations across the country. You carried Senegal on your shoulders and it is now up to Senegal to carry your ambitions towards the horizon of Los Angeles 2028,” she declared.

Mouhamadou Lamine DIOP