Central African Republic: 05 Congolese police officers who have disappeared after a minusca accident

Five members of a police unit consisting of the Republic of Congo, deployed within MINUSCA, were missing after a road accident that occurred Tuesday in the prefecture of Ombella-Poko, the UN mission announced on Wednesday.

According to her spokesperson, Florence Marchal, an armored troop transport vehicle has switched to the Ombella-Poko river, about thirty kilometers north-east of Damara. The armored vehicle was part of a convoy of five vehicles returning from Bangui to Bambari.

Two police officers were injured and evacuated to the capital, where their condition is deemed stable. Research operations mobilizing peacekeepers, police, civilian engineers and residents of the region are underway.

In addition, Ms. Marchal praised the surge of solidarity of the local population and expressed, on behalf of the Valentine Rugwabiza mission head, the gratitude of Minusca to the Central African people. An investigation was opened to determine the causes of the accident.