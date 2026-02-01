CAN 2028: Ethiopia in pole position against the Namibia–Botswana–South Africa trio

Ethiopia has officially submitted its bid to host the 2028 Africa Cup of Nations, more than fifty years after hosting the 1976 edition.

After 1962, 1968 and 1976, the country of the Highlands hopes to reconnect with its glorious past by once again hosting the most prestigious competition on the continent. A prospect which revives the memory of the great days of Ethiopian football and would offer the country a unique opportunity to reposition itself on the African scene.

This approach comes as CAN 2027 will already be held in East Africa, co-organized by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. A strong signal of the strong comeback of this region in the African football landscape. Ethiopia thus aims to extend this dynamic and confirm the football revival of the area.

But the competition looks set to be tough.

A joint application between Namibia, Botswana and South Africa has already been approved, the three countries wishing to pool their resources to offer a modern, structured and economically solid edition.

To this is now added an announced alliance between South Africa, Lesotho and Mozambique, while a joint Botswana–Mozambique project is also under discussion. These regional alliances demonstrate a growing interest among southern African countries in hosting the continental tournament.

The deadline for the official submission of applications is February 1.

CAN 2028 promises to be a pivotal edition.

During a meeting in Rabat during the CAN 2025 in Morocco, CAF president Patrice Motsepe confirmed that from 2028 the competition would be held every four years, instead of every two years.

This reform is accompanied by the creation of an African League of Nations and the abolition of CHAN, a divisive change. Some see it as an adaptation to world standards, while others fear a loss of visibility for local African football.

However, the figures show the opposite: almost six billion cumulative viewers followed the last edition on CAF platforms, a record higher than that of the Euro and the Copa América.

Proof that the CAN has never been so popular and that its influence now extends well beyond the borders of the continent.

By Cheikh Gora DIOP