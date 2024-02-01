Auction of Nelson Mandela’s personal items suspended

The planned auction of Nelson Mandela’s personal items, including items such as his hearing aids, canes and reading glasses, has been halted by the Guernsey auction house in New York.

The decision to suspend the auction, initially scheduled for February 22, was taken following strong opposition from the South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra). The agency has challenged the controversial sale in court and plans to appeal.

Makaziwe Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s eldest daughter, initiated the sale in the hope of raising funds to build a memorial garden, but controversy surrounding the dispersal of the former president’s iconic personal items sparked a critical backlash.

South Africa’s arts and culture minister, Zizi Kodwa, stressed the importance of preserving Mandela’s legacy and expressed reservations about selling such personal items.

Nelson Mandela, a key figure in the fight against apartheid, was imprisoned for almost three decades before becoming South Africa’s first black president in 1994.