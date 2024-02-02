CAN 2023: good news for André Onana after the elimination of Cameroon

Eliminated from CAN 2023 with Cameroon, dismissed in the round of 16, André Onana is already back in the Premier League. The Manchester United goalkeeper is in the squad for the trip to Wolverhampton this Thursday.

Manchester United travels to Wolverhampton this Thursday evening (9:15 p.m., GMT+1), for the 22nd day of the Premier League. A decisive match for the Red Devils, in difficulty in the championship with a 9th place in the standings, only three points behind their opponent. A victory this evening is therefore essential for Erik ten Hag’s men who will come up against a Wolves team, authors of 7 consecutive outings without defeat.

But good news! The Mancuniens will be able to count on André Onana who returned to the group after his participation with Cameroon in CAN 2023. The Indomitable Lion is announced with the English team for this perilous journey. However, Onana’s start against Wolves remains uncertain.

His return to the squad could nevertheless bring an additional dose of competence and resilience to an already solid team. The final decision will be made by Erik ten Hag, who will have to assess the physical and mental condition of the goalkeeper before making a strategic decision for his training. Reds Devils fans remain eager to see their club on the pitch, hoping for a strong performance in this tense Premier League clash.