Algeria: the Federation breaks silence on the Djamel Belmadi case

The Algerian Football Federation published an incendiary press release on the Djamel Belmadi affair, who came into conflict with the body after his dismissal following the Fennecs’ poor performance at CAN 2023.

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) announced on January 30, 2024 the decision to part ways with Djamel Belmadi and his technical staff. A decision taken following the two successive failures of the national team in the African Cup of Nations (CAN), in 2021 and 2023.

Problem, the ex-coach doesn’t see it that way. In open conflict with the president of the FAF, Walid Sadi, he refused to appear at a meeting scheduled for January 29 to find common ground. He also left the country, leaving the federation in limbo. The FAF therefore decided to take the next step. It reserves “the right to draw legitimate consequences”. This means that she could go to court to force Belmadi to terminate her contract.

The FAF states in its press release that: “All members of the technical staff had signed the amicable termination agreement, with the exception of Djamel Belmadi who surprisingly withdrew, requesting additional time for reflection, considering the agreement agreed, in its financial aspect, to be insufficient. of his expectations.»

She adds: “The FAF considers its silence and its departure from the national territory as a refusal and is forced to definitively turn the page and now plan on a new challenge with a new coach and a new technical staff who will be appointed soon. The federation has taken note of this regrettable posture and now reserves the right to draw legitimate consequences. It will act according to the protection of the major interests of national football.» This situation creates great uncertainty for the national team.