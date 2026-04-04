Senegal-Peru: the Lions will play with their two-star jerseys

The suspense is over. This Saturday at 4:00 p.m. (GMT), on the pitch of the Stade de France, the Lions of Senegal will finally wear their new home tunic against Peru. But beyond the Puma design, it is a very specific detail that will be scrutinized by all supporters: the presence of the second star.

Just a few days ago, there was total incomprehension. The Federation (FSF) had unveiled visuals showing only one star, almost forgetting the coronation of 2025. Result? A real “bad buzz” on social networks. Faced with the anger of the Senegalese, who did not accept the omission of their second star, the federal body had to urgently delete its publications before rectifying the situation via a press release.

This time it’s the right one. The jerseys that will leave the locker room this afternoon proudly display Senegal’s complete record. For supporters who wish to obtain these new tunics, however, they will have to wait a little longer, as the official sale is not scheduled until September.

On the field, the challenge remains sporting, but symbolically, Senegal affirms its status as the only and true reigning African champion. Facing the Peruvians, Pape Thiaw’s men will be keen to honor this new coat of arms.

Djibril DIAO