Young Senegalese striker Amara Diouf finally turns the page after a complicated period. The last few years had been marked by several trials: the loss of his father, a serious injury which kept him away from the field for many months, as well as a dispute with his former club, Génération Foot. This official announcement of his signing for Fenerbahçe, anticipated for several months in the press, will allow the 18-year-old player to bounce back.

Fenerbahçe confirmed the arrival of the young talent through an official press release published on June 24, 2026, stressing that a five-year contract had been concluded with the man who is considered one of the most promising prospects on the African continent. The signing took place at the club’s headquarters, in the presence of several members of the board of directors. The Turkish club also specified that a structured development program would guide the progress of the young Senegalese international in the months to come.

A new stage which promises to be a new beginning for Amara Diouf, after a crossing of the desert which will have tested her resilience.

The talent of the 18-year-old prodigy amazed Senegalese and world football during the U17 CAN in 2023. He guided the Lion Cubs to the coronation, finishing as the best player of the tournament.

OBN