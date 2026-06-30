2026 World Cup: injured, Édouard Mendy forfeits against Iraq

New blow for the Lions of Senegal. The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) announced this Tuesday that Édouard Mendy suffers from a left knee injury contracted during the match lost against Norway (3-2), Monday, as part of the second day of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Following the first medical examinations carried out by the national team staff, the Senegalese goalkeeper was declared unavailable for Senegal’s next match against Iraq, scheduled for Friday.

The FSF specifies, however, that additional examinations are underway in order to accurately determine the nature of the injury and to assess the chances of participation of the Al-Ahli goalkeeper for a possible continuation of the competition.

This absence comes at a crucial moment for the Lions, who will play their qualification on the last day of Group I against Iraq.

In its press release, the Senegalese Football Federation sent its wishes for a speedy recovery to Édouard Mendy and expressed the hope of seeing him again quickly on the pitch.