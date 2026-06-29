Group C: Morocco aims for first place against Haiti

Already assured of continuing its adventure in the knockout phase in the event of a victory or a draw, Morocco has a golden opportunity to finish at the top of Group C of the 2026 World Cup. The Atlas Lions will face Haiti this Wednesday in Atlanta during the third and final day.

With 4 points from two games, Mohamed Ouahbi’s men are currently tied for second place with Brazil. The Selecao, however, retains the advantage thanks to a better goal difference (+3 against +1 for Morocco). The Moroccans’ journey so far is more than convincing and is off to a much better start than during the 2022 World Cup. After holding Brazil to a draw (1-1), the Atlas Lions logically won against Scotland (1-0). Opposite, Haiti arrives without the slightest point after two defeats, 1-0 against Scotland then 3-0 against Brazil and is already mathematically eliminated. To grab first place, the scenario is simple: Morocco must beat Haiti and hope that Brazil does not do better in terms of result or goal difference in their match against Scotland. If the two favorites win, the ranking will be decided by goal difference. Finishing first would represent a significant advantage for the rest of the competition. The leader of group C will meet in the round of 16 the second of group F, a particularly tough group which includes the Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia. On the other hand, a second place would force Morocco to face the first in this same group. Building on their historic run during the 2022 World Cup and a controlled start to the tournament, the Atlas Lions now have all the cards in hand to conclude this group phase in style. The Haitian selection, freed from all pressure, will try to leave the competition on a good note while Morocco knows that a victory in style could open the doors to first place and send a strong message to all its future opponents.

Morocco and Haiti will face each other this Wednesday at 10 p.m. GMT, at Atlanta Stadium.

By Yaya SOW