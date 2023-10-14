Algeria: “We will go to Ivory Coast with the ambition” of winning CAN 2023, Djamel Belmadi

After his team’s overwhelming victory in a friendly match against Cape Verde (5-1) on Thursday evening, Djamel Belmadi reacted to the draw for the group stages of CAN 2023. The Algeria coach spoke pronounced on the chances of the Fennecs, housed in pool D with Burkina Faso.

During a lively press conference, the Fennecs coach stressed the importance of taking all opponents seriously, despite the perception that the group might appear approachable. “There are no small teams in Africa. Burkina Faso is very strong, we saw it in the World Cup qualifiers. All teams are to be feared and taken seriously. We will prepare well, don’t worry. Everyone talks to me about the CAN, whether it’s the public, whether it’s my mother, whether it’s my children… We will go to Ivory Coast with the ambition of winning it“, he said, reported by Africatopsport.

Belmadi thus underlines the commitment of the Algerian team to do its best to win the African Cup of Nations. He wants to remind everyone that every match is an opportunity to prove the quality and skills of the team. Despite being one of the favorites, Algeria are not underestimating any of the teams in Group D, which also includes Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola.

This competition promises to be exciting and filled with suspense. The Fennecs, led by their captain Riyad Mahrez, are determined to represent their country with pride and to offer their supporters an unforgettable spectacle. Algeria, winner of CAN 2019, is ready to take on all challenges and write a new page in its footballing history.