FIFA Day: Tunisia mistreated in South Korea

Tunisia challenged South Korea this Friday in Seoul, in a friendly match counting for preparations for CAN 2023. And on arrival, the Carthage Eagles lost by a wide score of 4-0.

Bad start for Tunisia, on tour in Asia as part of the October international break. The Carthage Eagles lost heavily to South Korea this Friday in Seoul. Opposed to the Taeguk Warriors in a friendly match, the Tunisians were beaten with a clear score of 4-0. Not very enterprising against a very committed South Korean team, coach Jalel Kadri’s team sank in the second half.

Hero of this victory for the Asian Tigers, Kang-in Lee scored a double. The PSG attacking midfielder first opened the scoring with a direct free kick before the hour mark (1-0, 55e). Before doubling the lead two minutes later, following a failed clearance from Ali Abdi (2-0, 57e). Yassine Meriah against his side (66th) and Wan gui Joo (90th+1) scored the other two goals of the game.

Tunisia therefore logically loses, and will try to redeem itself against Japan during their next match, next Tuesday in Kobe.