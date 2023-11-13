Algeria: Nadir Larbaoui appointed prime minister

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has appointed the country’s ambassador to the United Nations, Nadir Larbaoui, as the new prime minister, Algerian Radio reports.

Nadir Larbaoui replaces Aïmene Benabderrahmane who had been in office since June 30, 2021. The president also “appointed Mr. Boualem Boualem, the advisor to the President of the Republic in charge of legal affairs, judicial affairs, relations with institutions, investigations and authorizations, to the position of chief of staff of the interim presidency,” indicates a press release from the presidency.

The radio does not specify the reasons for these decisions.

Nadir Larbaoui served as Algeria’s ambassador to Pakistan and Egypt. In 2019, he was recalled from Cairo and appointed advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Two years later, he became Algeria’s ambassador to the UN.

Great Determination

Following his appointment, Nadir Larbaoui officially took on the role of Prime Minister of Algeria during a solemn transfer of powers ceremony with Aïmene Benabderrahmane, which was held on Saturday afternoon at the Government Palace in Algiers.

During this milestone event, Mr. Larbaoui expressed his deep gratitude and respect to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. “It is with great gratitude that I thank the president for the trust he has placed in me, thus entrusting me with this noble task in the service of our nation and the new Algeria,” he underlined after the ceremony, eagerly hoping to live up to this trust.

Furthermore, Mr. Larbaoui underlined his firm resolution and his commitment to implement the ambitious program of the President of the Republic, a program which highlights the best interests of the Algerian citizen.