Olympic Qualification 2024 (F): Morocco takes on Namibia

Morocco took an option on qualification for the third round of the women’s football event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, after its victory against Namibia (2-0), Thursday evening in Marrakech.

The first leg of the second round of the women’s football qualifiers for the Paris Olympics was played Thursday evening, with a meeting between Morocco and Namibia. A match relocated to Marrakech due to the absence of an approved Namibian stadium. And on arrival, the Lionesses of the Atlas won with the logical score of 2-0. Without really pushing their talent, the Moroccans did the job against the Brave Warriors who were limited offensively.

Nesryne El Chad opened the scoring in the 20th minute. Opportunistic, the young woman put the ball in the opponent’s cage with a point-blank rebound, following a poorly saved corner. A little over 10 minutes from the end of the match, Anissa Lahmari made the break for her team, scoring on an acrobatic rebound.

A good result for the ladies of coach Jorge Vilda who will only have to maintain this advantage during the return leg, Tuesday at the Moulay El Hassan Complex in Rabat, to qualify for the third round. The Brave Warriors, for their part, will have to win by three goals to avoid saying goodbye to the Paris Olympics.