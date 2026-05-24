Africa Ceo Forum:The Managing Director of Petrosen Holding presents the Yaakar project to investors

Alioune Guèye, Managing Director of Petrosen Holding took part in the Africa Ceo Forum in Kigali from May 14 to 15, 2026. In an interview with “Le Soleil”, he informed that he had come to meet African leaders interested in the “Yaakar Teranga” gas field project.

“During these two days, we were able to discuss and establish many contacts with financial and technical partners, and also African partners who can help in the development and development of this Yaakar Teranga project,” confided Mr. Guèye.

He specifies that he has met many banks which are in the process of financial structuring. These banks, he stressed, have shown a lot of interest in this project. He says he remains hopeful that in the coming months, Petrosen will begin structuring the participations to try to materialize the interest that the partners have in the project. Alioune Guèye specifies that among the partners he had to discuss, there are Africans who have the technical capacity to support us. Here too, he said, we will continue discussions with them and follow up.

He welcomes the contacts made and remains hopeful for the project.

“We are returning with a lot of optimism because there are investors who have shown particular interest in Yaakar Teranga and the potential that this deposit will have for the economic development of Senegal,” said the Managing Director of Petrosen.

Asked about the debt of 165 billion FCfa, Alioune Guèye did not want to comment.

Aliou KANDE, special envoy to Kigali