End of operations of the tanker “Mersin”: the Port of Dakar rules out any environmental risk

The Autonomous Port of Dakar announced the end of operations relating to the tanker “Mersin”, victim of a maritime incident which occurred in November 2025. In a press release published this Thursday, the port institution reviews the different stages which allowed the securing and then the departure of the ship towards Turkey.

According to the Autonomous Port of Dakar, the “Mersin” had suffered damage to its main structures, precisely near the engine room. Faced with this situation, the port authorities “initiated and supervised the different phases” of the intervention, in particular “an investigation and securing of the ship, the closing of the breaches and the emptying of the engine room”.

These operations were carried out in collaboration with the National Navy, under the coordination of the High Authority responsible for the Coordination of Maritime Safety, Maritime Safety and Protection of the Marine Environment (HASSMAR) and the National Agency for Maritime Affairs (ANAM).

After unloading the cargo by transhipment, the vessel was finally towed on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. to its port of origin in Türkiye.

The Autonomous Port of Dakar specifies that “no environmental damage was noted during this maritime event” and assures that “all required administrative procedures were respected”.

In its press release, the PAD also praised “the professionalism, endurance and rigor” of all the public and private actors who contributed to the smooth running of this operation.

YEAR