Participation in the Africa CEO Forum: The CEO of APIX draws a satisfactory assessment

The Director General of APIX gave a positive assessment of his participation in the Africa CEO Forum. Bakary Séga Bathily indicated that several agreements were reached during these two days of meetings.

“We came to meet our targets at the Africa CEO Forum. We have had numerous strategic meetings to strengthen the image of Senegal among the greatest African business leaders,” declared Mr. Bathily.

He recalled that Senegal has a political vision strongly focused on pan-Africanism. In this dynamic, it was important, according to him, to come and exchange with African CEOs in order to present to them the investment opportunities offered by Senegal.

“We are leaving with several important agreements relating to interesting projects for Senegal,” said the Director General of APIX.

Bakary Séga Bathily also indicated that he had held in-depth discussions with Nigerian investors, Nigeria constituting an axis of strategic cooperation for Senegal.

Aliou KANDE, special envoy to Kigali