Abidjan: Minister Cheikhou Oumar Ba pleads for the acceleration of Senegalese agropastoral projects with the ADB

On the sidelines of the work of the 12th edition of the Regional Workshop for the implementation of IFAD projects and the 3rd West Africa Regional Farmers’ Forum (R-FAFO), the Senegalese Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock, Dr Cheikhou Oumar Ba, spoke on June 24, 2026, the second day of meetings. He notably mentioned the desire to meet a key partner of Senegal: the African Development Bank (ADB).

Faced with Dr Martin Fregene, Vice-President of the institution, the minister did not beat around the bush. During this working session, the two men sifted through the portfolio of Senegalese agropastoral projects, program by program, delay by delay. Because that is what it is about: certain projects are behind schedule, and the minister intended to say this clearly, without detour, to his interlocutor.

A shared observation, a common desire

From this exchange was born a shared observation on the challenges linked to achieving food sovereignty. The two officials reaffirmed their determination to remove the identified obstacles and accelerate the execution of current projects, in line with the guidelines set by the President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, and led by Prime Minister Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo.

For the minister, this meeting is part of a close approach with technical and financial partners, which he has adopted since taking office: seeking solutions where they are found, rather than waiting for them to come.

The AfDB reassures, and looks towards women and young people

In return, Dr Martin Fregene wanted to reassure his Senegalese host: the ADB says it is ready to mobilize and strengthen its financing towards the country’s agropastoral portfolio. The Vice-President also confirmed the desire of his institution to support the new priorities of the Senegalese government, in particular those focused on improving the living conditions of women and young people, whom he considers to be the real drivers of the transformation of the rural world.

A long-term partnership

Beyond the figures and technical files, this meeting illustrates the solidity of the partnership between Senegal and the African Development Bank. A relationship that the two personalities intend to use to accelerate the structural transformation of the agropastoral sector, with the same objective in sight: sustainable and inclusive food sovereignty for Senegal.

OBN