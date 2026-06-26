2026 World Cup: a 100% Anglo-Saudi refereeing body for Senegal-Iraq

FIFA has revealed the composition of the refereeing body which will officiate during the decisive clash between Senegal and Iraq, this Friday June 26, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. GMT at the Toronto Stadium, as part of the third and final day of Group I of the World Cup.

It was the English referee Anthony Taylor who was chosen by the world body to direct this high-stakes meeting for the Lions. A regular in the Premier League, Anthony Taylor also has numerous Champions League matches under his belt, making him one of the most experienced referees on the European circuit. His profile, considered both seasoned and controversial, raises strategic issues for the Lions as this decisive meeting approaches, with some observers recalling that he has in the past sparked controversies across the Channel.

To assist him in this mission, FIFA appointed two of his compatriots: Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, respectively first and second assistant referees. The role of fourth referee falls to Saudi Khalid Alturais, while his compatriot Mohammed Alabakry will officiate as reserve assistant referee.

Complete composition of the arbitration body:

Central referee: Anthony Taylor, England

Assistant Referee 1 Gary Beswick England

Assistant referee 2 Adam Nunn, England

4th referee Khalid Alturais, Saudi Arabia

Assistant reserve referee: Mohammed Alabakry, Saudi Arabia

A maximum stakes match for the Lions

This designation comes at a pivotal moment in the Senegalese campaign. Beaten from the start by France (3-1), the 2025 African champion failed in its redemption operation by losing in its second group match against Norway (3-2), notably with a double from Erling Haaland. Now deprived of their destiny, Pape Thiaw’s men will absolutely have to win against Iraq to hope to be among the eight best third-placed teams and qualify for the round of 16.

Beyond just the victory, Senegal will also have to closely monitor the results of the other groups.

OBN