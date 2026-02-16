Death of Abdoulaye Ba: Pastef demands investigations and calls for appeasement

The Pastef Parliamentary Group – Les Patriotes reacted, this Friday, February 13, 2026, to the tragic death of student Abdoulaye Ba. In a press release, the deputies offer their condolences to the family of the deceased and to the university community.

Faced with the violence on campus, they asked the Minister of the Interior to open an administrative investigation into the intervention of the police and the Minister of Justice to ensure rigorous monitoring of legal procedures in order to establish responsibilities. The group condemns both excessive use of force and acts of vandalism.

Furthermore, Pastef recalls the budgetary efforts made in favor of students, in particular more than 134 billion FCFA for social works, and also welcomes the establishment of a Parliamentary Information Mission on the situation of universities. Finally, the deputies call for favoring dialogue to preserve the stability of the university environment.