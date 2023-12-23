Morocco: the president of Wydad Casablanca arrested for international drug trafficking

The president of the Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca, Saïd Naciri, was arrested this Friday in connection with an international drug trafficking case, AFP learned from local authorities.

The president of Wydad Casablanca, Saïd Naciri, was arrested this Friday as part of a vast affair linked to drug trafficking. According to AFP, citing his lawyer, the Moroccan leader was arrested on the orders of the Casablanca Court of Appeal.

Various charges weigh against him, including international drug trafficking, dispossession, money laundering, forgery and use of forgery, receiving stolen property and abuse of power, as reported by the Moroccan media. The president of Wydad is one of the 25 individuals involved in this drug trafficking affair nicknamed “Escobar of the Sahara”.

In this vast investigation concerning the Malian drug lord Lhaj Ahmed Benbrahim, also known under the aliases “the Malian” or “Escobar of the Sahara”, a total of 21 of the 25 people prosecuted were placed in detention at the prison of ‘Okacha in Casablanca. The other four suspects are left on probation.

As a reminder, Saïd Naciri was presented before the King’s Attorney General at the Court of Appeal of Casablanca after being referred Thursday by the National Brigade of the Judicial Police (BNPJ).