Zimbabwe: Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for burning her husband alive

Sindiaso Ndlovu, a 42-year-old woman from Maphisa, Kezi, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for murdering her husband, Busani Ncube, in an act of revenge motivated by infidelity. The Bulawayo High Court delivered its verdict on Friday, June 28, 2024.

The facts date back to October 19, 2019, when Ndlovu, in a fit of rage after a heated argument about her husband’s extramarital affairs, decided to burn him alive. She locked their bedroom door, poured gasoline on Ncube and started the fire, causing him to suffer fatal burns. The man was rushed to Maphisa District Hospital and later transferred to United Hospital Bulawayo, where he died on January 8, 2020, three months after the incident.

Initially charged with attempted murder, the charges against Ndlovu were upgraded to murder following Ncube’s death. According to reports from the Zimbabwe National Prosecuting Authority, police were alerted immediately after the incident and Ndlovu was arrested.

The trial, which lasted four years, ended Friday with the woman being sentenced to 10 years in prison. The judge said the sentence was given taking into account mitigating circumstances, including the intense emotional context and history of marital conflict.

The verdict by the High Court in Bulawayo sparked a heated debate on social media in Zimbabwe, with many saying the sentence was too lenient.